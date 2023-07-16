Open Menu

WSSP Finalizes Sanitation Plan For Muharram Ul Harram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Sunday has given the final shape to its sanitation plan for the period of Muharram ul Harram.

Over 300 workers will provide sanitation services in Union Council 9, UC 69, Wazir Bagh Zone A, and Union Councils 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19, day and night. UC 9 and 69 will operate in two shifts, while the Zone B Union Councils will have services in three shifts.

According to the plan, the sanitation operation will involve 124 sanitary workers, 82 sweepers, 28 helpers, 52 mini-dumpers, 8 compactors, 6 water tankers, and 6 bowzers to collect and dispose of waste.

Cleaning of routes, including spraying lime and using fog sprayers, will be conducted in narrow alleys. Additional staff and vehicles will be provided on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Furthermore, based on the requirements, additional personnel will be appointed. Four focal persons have been designated for the Muharram operation, including Chief Municipal Inspector Mukhtar, Municipal Inspector Sadiqullah, Supervisor Bashir, and Municipal Inspector Shadman.

