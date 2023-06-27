WSSP finalses Eidul Azha cleanliness operation plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday finalized the cleanliness operational plan for Eidul Azha to be carried out in 65 urban union councils of Peshawar city.

As per the plan, a total of 3,259 sanitary staff will participate in the operation to collect sacrificial animals waste from the city with the help of 683 vehicles of different sizes and transfer it to Shamshato dumping site.

The plan was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hassan Nasir. General Manager Operations Engineer Turab Shah, Zonal Managers of all five zones, solid waste managers, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Leaves of all management and operation staff were cancelled during Eid. All required equipment and materials have already been procured including lime, tools, equipment and chemicals for spray and fumigation at transfer stations and dumping sites.

An awareness drive has been underway as the community awareness teams have displayed banners on major roads, squares and parks for mass awareness.

The teams have also distributed pamphlets for mass awareness of how and where to dump offal.

WSSP, in collaboration with the district government, distributed biodegradable shopping bags among the masses to discourage open dumping in streets and roads. The Citizen Liaison Cell of WSSP has engaged ulema who delivered special sermons on Friday on importance of cleanliness and proper disposal of waste.

According to the plan, a 200 feet long and 90 feet deep pit has been dug at the dumping site for safe disposal of waste. A team of sanitary staff will patrol the city's roads and the road leading to the dumping site and clean waste fallen on roads.

A total of 2,897 WSSP's own sanitary staff and 362 outsourced staff will participate in the operation, of which 1,827 are sanitary workers, 756 Katta Kullis, 168 helpers and 383 drivers, 82 supervisors and 64 municipal inspectors.

Primary operations will involve 324 vehicles, while secondary operations will involve 359 vehicles.

Out of the total vehicles, 354 vehicles are WSSP-owned and 329 vehicles have been rented. The WSSP fleet consists of 157 Suzuki pickups, 39 mini dumpers, 41 bike-loaders, six small tractors, 21 large tractors, 42 compactors, nine shovels, and 37 multi-loader arm rolls. The outsourced fleet consists of 52 shovels, 106 dumpers, 106 tractor trolleys, and 12 excavators.

In Zone-A will have 680 employees, Zone-B will have 902, Zone-C will have 677, Zone-D will have 343 and Zone-E will have 295 sanitary staff on duty.

In addition, 199 small and large vehicles will be operated in Zone A, 132 in Zone-B, 182 in Zone-C, 75 in Zone-D, and 72 in Zone-E.

Besides, a total of 25 collection points and transfer stations have been established. These include Funland, Rang Ring Road, Northern Bypass, Sabreena Gulbahar, Ramdas Chowk, Science College Chowk, Gulshan Rahman Colony, Bahadar Kali, Dheri Baghbanan, Badshahi Road, Gulberg Road, Aqa Baba Road, Danishabad Tanki, Tajabad Graveyard, Abdera Road, Naseer Bagh, Malkana, Chalmaro Road, Warsak Road, Osmania Town, Science College, and Pindu Road.

All zonal offices have been provided with necessary tools and equipment. As many as 11 sanitary staff have been assigned duty at the dumping site to dispose.

Spraying machines and lime have also been arranged. Spraying will be carried out daily to control odor and lime will be applied on a regular basis to facilitate waste disposal.