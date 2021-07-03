WSSP gets ISO certifications in recognition of services

The Resource International Canada Incorporated (RICI) has awarded ISO certifications to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) for providing services as per international standards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Resource International Canada Incorporated (RICI) has awarded ISO certifications to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) for providing services as per international standards.

The RICI awarded ISO 9001 2015 and ISO 14001 2015 in recognition of WSSP's services in different categories including water supply, solid waste management, sewerage and drainage management, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

A team of RICI visited Peshawar twice this year and thoroughly inspected WSSP's water supply, solid waste management and sewerage and drainage management.

The team expressed satisfaction over the services and declared it in line with international standards, for which the company was awarded ISO 9001 2015.

The team also comprehensively inspected the environmental aspect of WSSP operations and declared that it was meeting all of the environmental protection International standards for which it was awarded ISO 14001:2015.