WSSP Hold Awareness Walk On Cleanliness, Clean Drinking Water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Thursday held awareness walk in seven union councils here on importance of clean drinking water and cleanliness.

The walk was attended by Union Councilor Shah Bagh Malik Aslam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Najidullah, Manager Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) Mohammad Ismail, officials of WSSP and public representatives.

Earlier an awareness session was arranged for public representatives of the seven union councils where it was decided that in next week a coordination session to be attended by Assistant Commissioner, WSSP officials, district administration, TMA and public representatives would be arranged.

The meeting would address the public complaints regarding dumping of waste in open in local markets and streets.

The committee would also resolve issues of billing and provision of drinking water supply to the masses.

