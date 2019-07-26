WSSP holds 'WATSATHON' to find IT-based solution to water sanitation problems

A three-day event titled 'WATSATHON' started here at National Incubation Center Peshawar on Friday to find the solutions of problems like water contamination, revenue generation, disposal, attendance, waste management, electronic waste containers management, waste segregation and disposal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-day event titled 'WATSATHON' started here at National Incubation Center Peshawar on Friday to find the solutions of problems like water contamination, revenue generation, disposal, attendance, waste management, electronic waste containers management, waste segregation and disposal.

Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department Shahram Tarakai inaugurated the event organized by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with Swiss Development Corporation (SDC).

Software engineers, programmers, data experts and thinkers from across Pakistan have teamed up to give an innovative as well as an IT-based solution to water and sanitation services problems being faced by WSSP.

Around 32 teams of IT experts, software developers, thinkers and programmers from across the country will participate in the event.

Each team will work on ideas and find solutions to these problems.

The idea or software should be users-friendly and could easily be implementable for WSSP to improve its services delivery. All the teams would present their ideas before a panel of judges comprised of Murtaza Zaidi, Nabila Farman, Sara Hashwani and Kiran Rabbani.

The winning team will receive Rs100,000 while runner up Rs70,000 and team that comes third will get Rs50,000 in cash prizes.

WSSP will implement the idea and software declared innovative, applicable and users-friendly.

WSSP General Manager Engineer Kamal Afridi, in his presentation to the participants, discussed what problems the company has been facing in revenue collection, waste collection and segregation and water supply during a panel discussion.

Besides, experts in fields of waste management, IT, software development shared their experiences.

Global Tera Data, Asian Region, head Haroon Kahn wouldattend the event on its last day and exchange views with IT expert and future of the IT in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was determined to find modern solutions to local problems.

The minister said that WSSP expect you to design such software that help and enable the company shortened response time, reduce costs, optimize operations and improve quality of services.

He encouraged the youth in field of information technology to come forward and utilize their skills in designing software that help the government and the community to have easy access to services.

"The idea you share will not only be recognized but also be of great service to the community," Tarakai said.

WSSP Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali said that the company has already designed and using information technology in monitoring, water supply and sanitation.

Naming the software WSSP has been using, he said consumers can register a complaint on 'Safa Pekhawar' mobile application, installation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) on some tube-wells as a pilot project that help WSSP save 26 percent cost and better monitoring.

The CEO said that any team who design such a software that help WSSP improve water supply and sanitation services would be of great service to the community.