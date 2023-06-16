UrduPoint.com

WSSP, IDEA Sign One-year Agreement To Provide Clean Water

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

WSSP, IDEA sign one-year agreement to provide clean water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :To provide clean drinking water to the poor living in civic areas, the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA) in joint collaboration have signed a one-year agreement.

According to the WSSP office on Friday, the agreement was signed by GM Operations WSSP, Turab Shah and ED IDEA, Muhammad Ahmad, here the other day. IDEA was materializing the project of supply of water under the Water Aid fund.

Under the agreement, the IDEA will ensure access of the poor to the activities of the project and will install four filtration plants in the city. Officials from both sides would also discuss the designs of water filtration plants and machinery in the limits of WSSP.

During execution of the project preference would be given to the spots, identified by the WSSP while with joint collaboration the social and technical feasibility of the targeted areas would be carried out.

To provide the sense of ownership, the WSSP will be kept in contact to control and look after the filtration plants.

Under the agreement, the Wash Committee would completely be assisted while to take maximum advantage of the filtration plants and machinery, the Wash Committees and operators of filtration plants will be imparted necessary training.

Besides, the manual of repair and look after will be provided to the staffers while health and hygiene sessions would also be held. Observance of World Environmental Day and method to preserve water and session on proper utilization of water would also be arranged, the agreement said.

The WSSP will provide the initial list, spaces for the installation of water filtration plants, electricity and water connection to the project and also run the water filtration plants after its installation.

