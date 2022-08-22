UrduPoint.com

WSSP Kicks Off Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

WSSP kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) kicked off monsoon tree plantation drive here on Monday with the aim of planting hundreds of trees in localities under its jurisdiction.

The drive was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir by planting a sapling at Zone-E, one of its five zonal offices.

General Manager (ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan, Chief Financial Officer Haider Khan, zonal managers Turab Shah, Tariq Aziz, Amir Gul Khattak, Maria Shehnaz and Anwarul Haq were also present on the occasion.

They also planted saplings and will plant more in their respective zones.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasir urged masses to plant at least one tree if they wanted to reduce impacts of heatwaves and climate change.

"Trees filter the air for us, they are essential and indispensable for existence of life on earth," he said. Dr Hassan said heatwaves, droughts followed by sudden rains had become frequent causing serious damage in terms of life and infrastructure and to lessen its impacts people should plant more and more trees.

He said that for a natural and fresh environment, people must grow plants in pots inside their houses as well as cover their roofs with them. "Trees are guarantor of life, absorb carbon dioxide from air and release oxygen," the CEO maintained. Trees can help recover the depleting water table in the city, since they absorb water, he added.

CEO WSSP urged sanitary workers to take care of trees in localities under WSSP jurisdiction by watering them regularly.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Nasir Tariq Aziz From Rains

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

50 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.