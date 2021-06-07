WSSP launches 14-Day sanitation campaign; teams to focus on inaccessible streets, plots, drains

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Monday launched a 14-Day sanitation campaign that would focus on localities previously neglected due to inaccessibility.

The campaign was launched initially in four union councils including Tehkal, Landi Arbab, Paharipura and Shaheen Muslim Town and to be extended to all union councils.

The Operation Department has constituted special teams that would work in two shifts to clean narrow drains and access points that could not be cleaned due to inaccessibility. Plots that were turned into dumping ground would also be cleaned for which machinery had already been deployed.

Apart from the campaign, the teams of community development officers had started an awareness drive holding corner meetings with traders, Ulemas, teachers and people from all walks of life and sensitizing them on water and sanitation issues.

The teams were visiting markets and shops, urging shopkeepers to use biodegradable bags for packing waste and place it outside their shops instead of throwing it on roads, streets or drains.

General Manager Operations Engr Riaz Ahmad Khan, General Manager Planning and Monitoring Engr Syed Zameeul Hassan, zonal managers and managers monitored the sanitation operation.

Engr Riaz Khan urged the managers to clean the four union councils within two days and extend the campaign to all union councils. He directed the zonal managers to hire private machinery and vehicles if needed and make sure to clean each and every street and drain thoroughly.

He urged the masses to cooperate with sanitation teams and also contact zonal offices of sanitation teams for cleaning of their localities.