WSSP launches Awami Rabita drive

Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar Syed Zafar Ali Shah Friday launched 'Awami Rabita Mohim' and inspected provision of water and sanitation services in various localities of union ouncil-I

Under the drive, the chief executive officer will personally inspect water supply and cleanliness of all union councils (UCs) under WSSP's jurisdiction.

Flanked by Zonal Manager, Engr Tariq Aziz, managers for solid waste, water supply, and municipal inspectors, he inspected sanitation in Paharipura, Sarbiland Pura, Sethi Town Haji camp and adjacent localities.

He met shopkeepers, traders, locals and heard their complaints. He informed the locals that WSSP provided three kinds of services including water supply, sanitation and fumigation in streets and roads and doing its best to make sure that everyone had access to clean water and sanitation.

He also informed them about the timings when sanitation staff of WSSP would come and pick the waste.

Several shopkeepers were warned that they would be fined if front of their shops if litter to be found in front of shop.

"Moreover, drains are for draining sewerage water out of city and not for throwing waste in them," he told shopkeepers who were found throwing waste in drains.

The chief executive officer also directed water supply staff to disconnect several running water tapes on roadside and warned the shopkeepers against using them.

He also checked registration of the water connections and urged them to ensure timely payment of their bills.

Zafar Ali Shah urged the shopkeepers and vendors to pack the waste in degradable plastic bags and dump them in WSSP waste bins instead of throwing them on streets and drains. "The community has to play major role by properly dumping waste," he told them.

He directed the zonal managers to reconstruct drains that were causing water accumulation on streets and replace the old water supply lines.

The municipal inspectors were directed to ensure regular visits of localities assigned to them and shared their numbers with community.

He noted problems and complaints of the locals and assured that they would be resolved as soon as possible.

The chief executive officer also held a gathering with community at Sarbilandpura where locals informed the chief executive officer regarding water and sanitation problems.

He said that the objectives of clean and green Peshawar would be hard to achieve without community's cooperation.

He directed manager water supply to check pressure of all tube-wells and assure that water could reach each and every house and asked him to disconnect all unregistered water connections as the residents owe to pay Rs 90 million arrears.

The chief executives also awarded cash prizes to sanitation staffers for their good performance.