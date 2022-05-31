WSSP launches drive for waste segregation

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday launched an awareness drive to promote waste segregation at source level to ensure cleanliness of city and safe disposal of waste

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday launched an awareness drive to promote waste segregation at source level to ensure cleanliness of city and safe disposal of waste.

The drive aims to encourage segregation of waste for better and safe disposal of waste. Masses from every walk of life would be sensitized, engaged and appealed to implement practice of waste segregation at their homes, markets, shops, offices and workshops.

Chairman board of Directors Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Zonal Manager Engr Turab Shah, Manager Basit Khattak, traders leader Khalid Ayub and others kicked off the drive by holding an awareness walk in Board Bazaar. They were holding banners and placards bearing slogans like 'For cleaner Peshawar, waste segregation is need of the hour.' During the drive, WSSP's community outreach teams would hold meetings with vendors, traders, shopkeepers, plaza and market owners as well as conduct door-to-door visits to sensitize women on importance of waste segregation. Since women could play a greater role in waste segregation, therefore they would be sensitized by holding awareness sessions with them daily during the drive.

Masses would be asked to use three-bins, using red bins for glass, metals and non-biodegradable waste, green bins for biodegradable waste and blue bins for papers, wrappers and other recyclable waste.

WSSP has already placed three-colour bins at a street in University Town on experimental basis where households segregate waste and throw it in the allocated bin.

Speaking on the occasion Rizwan stressed on starting implementation of the concept to ensure cleanliness of the city. "Promoting waste segregation would be a time-consuming practice and it takes time to make people implement and practice it," he said.

He said waste bins with different colours would be introduced and placed at specific localities. He appealed to pack biodegradable, recyclable and non-biodegradable waste in separate biodegradable shopping bags and dump properly.

Rizwan said waste segregation at source level would not only make its transportation to transfer stations easy but also keep environment clean by safely disposing it.

"Masses are being sensitized on benefits and importance of waste segregation at source level." "We have been working on different ideas to ensure sanitation in the city. Their success is totally dependent on masses' cooperation," he said.

He said"WSSP is engaging masses from all walks of life to promote sustainable sanitation. "He urged the masses to cooperate with WSSP sanitary staff by implementing ideas of waste segregation and dump waste at designated places.