WSSP Launches Last Phase Of Municipal Waste Segregation, Characterization

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

WSSP launches last phase of municipal waste segregation, characterization

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Monday launched the last phase of waste characterization and segregation study to ascertain its recycling potential

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Monday launched the last phase of waste characterization and segregation study to ascertain its recycling potential.

The phase called Autumn Sample Collection Study is being done to quantify and characterize the bio and non-biodegradable or recyclable waste, The spokesperson said.

Join teams of WSSP and Environmental Sciences Department of University of Peshawar (UoP) are carrying out the study.

The teams will collect up to 300 samples from across the city, segregate it and evaluate its potential for energy generation, composting and re-usability.

The teams have been evaluating 1000 samples collected during winter, spring and summer phases (seasons) to ascertain quantity and characteristics of waste generated during the four seasons.

They will compile a comprehensive report in light of the study and present to government.

WSSP has inked a five-year agreement with UoP where its students and scholars will study segregation and characterization of municipal waste.

WSSP has already started work on construction of sanitary landfill site at Shamshato for scientific dumping of municipal waste, its characterization and segregation.

The Environmental Protection Agency has already successfully conducted public hearing of its environmental impact assessment at the site.

The sanitation company daily collects around 800 tons waste from 43 union councils that include bio and non-biodegradable waste.

The study will help the government use the waste for generation of energy and utilize it for different useful purposes.

