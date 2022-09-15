WSSP launches 'Model Neighborhood Council' initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Thursday launched 'Model Neighborhood Councils' initiative to encourage and engage communities to promote sanitation, water conservation and hygiene.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with UNICEF and Islamic Relief Pakistan under which WSSP selects neighborhood councils in five union councils to be declared models to encourage Peshawarites to come forward and implement the initiative for the sake of keeping their surroundings clean.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir inaugurated the initiative during a ceremony held here at Quaidabad neighbourhood council in Kakshal-2. Besides, Yousafabad neighbourhood council in Zone A, Rasheed Town in zone B, Nauthia Qadim in zone C, Rahatabad in zone D will be declared as model neighbourhood councils. The locality has also been declared a model NC.

The Chief Executive Officer planted saplings under the ongoing tree plantation drive along with General Manager (operation) Riaz Ahmad Khan to promote greenery. Local elders and elected representatives of the localities were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, community outreach teams of WSSP formed separate male and female committees at the locality who would be responsible for keeping their concerned localities clean.

The WSSP cleaned the entire locality, planted saplings and decorated it with flowers as well as painted walls with slogans for promotion of sanitation and water conservation.

The residents would throw waste at a designated place while WSSP would pick it. The outreach teams have formed the committees in other union councils and neighborhood councils are being selected where the initiative could be implemented.

"The aim of the initiative is to engage the community to play their part of responsibility," the Chief Executive Officer said while speaking on the occasion.

He said that this would encourage other neighborhoods to team up and join hands with WSSP in keeping their localities clean. "Sanitation is a joint responsibility that cannot be ensured without masses participation," Dr Nasir said.

He added that the initiative would not only help us keep the city clean with less efforts but improve the environment that will ultimately lead to positive impacts on health of the inhabitants and the localities.

The initiative is continuation of the 'Own a Street' programme wherein residents of the selected streets were responsible for sanitation, water connection registration and conservation.

The WSSP also promotes waste segregation at source level and has placed three containers with different colours biodegradable, non-biodegradable and glass and paper waste at different places.