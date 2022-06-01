WSSP launches sanitation operation in UC Pakha Ghulam

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday formally launched sanitation operation in Union Council Pakha Ghulam here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday formally launched sanitation operation in Union Council Pakha Ghulam here.

The company staff and machinery were deployed in the union council to immediately start work in supervision of municipal inspectors and supervisors.

Zonal Manager WSSP Engr Tariq Aziz, Manager Solid Waste Gohar Ali, Manager Citizen Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail and former elected representatives of district government including Sibghatullah witnessed the launching of the cleanliness drive.

Speaking the occasion, Ismail said that waste bins have been provided for dumping of solid waste while staff along with the machinery has been deployed to carry out clearing of sewerage lines.

He explained masses' roles and responsibilities for effective and result-oriented sanitation, asking people to play their part of duty if they really want to see a positive change in terms of cleanliness.

He said"WSSP will pick garbage, de-silt major drains in the first phase of operation, adding that designated places would be identified during awareness drives scheduled to be launched next week.

" Lauding the company for its role in sanitation and water supply services, Arbab Khudad said that cleanliness was a collective responsibility of every citizen.

He urged the masses to play a role in keeping their houses and streets clean and do not throw waste in open areas.

Calling the non-biodegradable shopping bags and materials a major cause of environmental and agricultural pollution, he urged masses to pack and dump the waste at designated places.

The company will launch an awareness drive in the union council to persuade the community to play a role in ensuring cleanliness.

Zonal Manager, Tariq Aziz said keeping in view the performance of the WSSP, the KP government has extended its services to 23 more union councils.

The company is already providing sanitation and water supply services in 43 urban union councils. Now it will also operate in rural and semi-rural areas of Peshawar.