UrduPoint.com

WSSP Launches Sanitation Operation In UC Pakha Ghulam

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 07:26 PM

WSSP launches sanitation operation in UC Pakha Ghulam

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday formally launched sanitation operation in Union Council Pakha Ghulam here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday formally launched sanitation operation in Union Council Pakha Ghulam here.

The company staff and machinery were deployed in the union council to immediately start work in supervision of municipal inspectors and supervisors.

Zonal Manager WSSP Engr Tariq Aziz, Manager Solid Waste Gohar Ali, Manager Citizen Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail and former elected representatives of district government including Sibghatullah witnessed the launching of the cleanliness drive.

Speaking the occasion, Ismail said that waste bins have been provided for dumping of solid waste while staff along with the machinery has been deployed to carry out clearing of sewerage lines.

He explained masses' roles and responsibilities for effective and result-oriented sanitation, asking people to play their part of duty if they really want to see a positive change in terms of cleanliness.

He said"WSSP will pick garbage, de-silt major drains in the first phase of operation, adding that designated places would be identified during awareness drives scheduled to be launched next week.

" Lauding the company for its role in sanitation and water supply services, Arbab Khudad said that cleanliness was a collective responsibility of every citizen.

He urged the masses to play a role in keeping their houses and streets clean and do not throw waste in open areas.

Calling the non-biodegradable shopping bags and materials a major cause of environmental and agricultural pollution, he urged masses to pack and dump the waste at designated places.

The company will launch an awareness drive in the union council to persuade the community to play a role in ensuring cleanliness.

Zonal Manager, Tariq Aziz said keeping in view the performance of the WSSP, the KP government has extended its services to 23 more union councils.

The company is already providing sanitation and water supply services in 43 urban union councils. Now it will also operate in rural and semi-rural areas of Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Company Tariq Aziz Government

Recent Stories

RDA organizes dengue awareness walk

RDA organizes dengue awareness walk

7 minutes ago
 US Gas Prices Set New Record of $4.67 Per Gallon - ..

US Gas Prices Set New Record of $4.67 Per Gallon - AAA

7 minutes ago
 Second long march date to be announced after SC’ ..

Second long march date to be announced after SC’s verdict: Imran Khan

17 minutes ago
 Two motorcyclists killed

Two motorcyclists killed

7 minutes ago
 Notorious dacoit killed in encounter with police

Notorious dacoit killed in encounter with police

7 minutes ago
 KP CM assures support to development targets in Te ..

KP CM assures support to development targets in Tehsil Babuzai, Swat

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.