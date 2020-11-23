WSSP makes strides in providing civic services to residents of metropolitan

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has made significant progress in bringing innovation in the delivery of civic services while using modern technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has made significant progress in bringing innovation in the delivery of civic services while using modern technology.

These include clean drinking water, the Energy Capacity Detection Study in Garbage, Portable Laboratory, Master Plan Preparation, Android Based Attendance, Installation of Tracking System in Operational Vehicles, Public Study of Environmental Study for Landfill Site Establishment and others.

Talking to APP, spokesperson Hassan Ali said urban population of Peshawar was being provided clean drinking water through 518 tube wells, 175 burnt meters have been replaced which has resulted in significant reduction in electricity bills.

He said more than 184 km of dilapidated and rusty pipelines have been replaced in different wards of Peshawar and have been replaced by High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes.

He said chlorine netters have been installed in the inner city to measure purify water. Water quality is also being monitored in tube wells and at the domestic level.

Filtration plants have been rehabilitated while work is underway to rehabilitate upper tanks (OHRs).

Registration of illegal connections is underway. Similarly registration of commercial water connections at petrol pumps and CNG stations and commercial installations is also being underway said Hassan Ali.

The old machinery of tube wells is being replaced as more than 60 tube wells will be replaced in six months. So far, the machinery of more than two dozen tube wells has been replaced.

Similarly, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has conducted public hearing on the environmental impact assessment report of the site. The 43 union councils within the WSSP limits generate about 1,000 tons of waste per day, which has the potential to be turned into profitable materials, in light of the study's recommendations Hassan added.

"The first portable laboratory for water testing has been activated, water testing and staff training has been done on an experimental basis. This is a portable laboratory that can be easily moved from one place to another, another laboratory will be activated soon".

"WSSP has become the first water and sanitation Company in the province to start testing water on its own, WSSP has so far provided Pakistan Council of Research in Water Reservoirs (PCRWR)".

To further improve water, sanitation and drainage services and ensure timely delivery of services to the citizens, a master plan will be submitted to the government to ensure that the set targets are achieved said Hassan Ali.

The spokesperson further said that Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCEDA) pilot project for automated operation of tube wells has been completed to reduce electricity bills. An Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system has been introduced to address issues through technology.

WSSP was established in 2014 to cover sanitation, drainage and drinking water in 43 union councils in urban Peshawar.

He informed that before the establishment of the company, 58 percent of the garbage was being collected and now more than 80 percent of the garbage is being collected. About 1000 tons of garbage is generated daily in Peshawar. The garbage collection ratio of per house in Peshawar is 13 percent.

He said more than 400 km of small and big drains in the inner city have been cleaned which has ensured the smooth flow of sewage. Old garbage lifting machinery and vehicles have been repaired, new waste bins and containers have been installed.

Garhi Faizullah Shamshato Land has been purchased for a scientific disposal and dumping site.

The company has established a complaint cell working day and night for redressal of grievances of people that anyone can call helpline 1334 for 24/7 Hassan added.