UrduPoint.com

WSSP Mark Sanitation Day In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

WSSP mark sanitation day in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) Mardan on Saturday observed "salam sanitation day" to acknowledge the services of sanitary workers.

WSSP General Manager, engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar while addressing a function said the sanitary workers were always at the forefront in all emergency situations and their services should be acknowledged like other public service organisations.

Khalil Akbar said 564 sanitation workers are deployed in fourteen union councils in Mardan city while 52 vehicles take part in sanitation activities.

Within the limited resources, he said the company was providing the best facilities to all citizens.

"Our mission is to make Mardan a model city in terms of cleanliness and we are using all our resources to complete this mission.

" The day was observed to present glowing tributes to the professional dedication and valuable services of sanitary workers.

Later, a walk was organized on the occasion of "salam sanitation day" led by general manager engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards with the slogan "salam sanitation staff".

The GM called upon citizens to cooperate with them.

He said the aim of observing the day was to highlight the important role of sanitary workers, who were always foregoing their own leave for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Company Vehicles Mardan All Best General Motors

Recent Stories

March inflation breaks 50 years record as it goes ..

March inflation breaks 50 years record as it goes up to 35.37 per cent

36 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ so ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

2 hours ago
 Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

2 hours ago
 Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Sensory Awareness Course’ on D ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

2 hours ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.