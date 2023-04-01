WSSP mark sanitation day in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) Mardan on Saturday observed "salam sanitation day" to acknowledge the services of sanitary workers.

WSSP General Manager, engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar while addressing a function said the sanitary workers were always at the forefront in all emergency situations and their services should be acknowledged like other public service organisations.

Khalil Akbar said 564 sanitation workers are deployed in fourteen union councils in Mardan city while 52 vehicles take part in sanitation activities.

Within the limited resources, he said the company was providing the best facilities to all citizens.

"Our mission is to make Mardan a model city in terms of cleanliness and we are using all our resources to complete this mission.

" The day was observed to present glowing tributes to the professional dedication and valuable services of sanitary workers.

Later, a walk was organized on the occasion of "salam sanitation day" led by general manager engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards with the slogan "salam sanitation staff".

The GM called upon citizens to cooperate with them.

He said the aim of observing the day was to highlight the important role of sanitary workers, who were always foregoing their own leave for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays.