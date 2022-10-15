UrduPoint.com

WSSP Marks Global Handwashing Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WSSP marks Global Handwashing Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Saturday observed Global Handwashing Day by organizing awareness events at various educational institutions and community centers to promote washing hands.

This year's theme, "Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene", calls on all to work together to promote hand hygiene and stand united to ensure universal access and practice of hand hygiene.

WSSP's community outreach teams organized events in schools and houses and markets to promote hand hygiene. The events were organized in collaboration with UNICEF, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Norwegian Church Aid and Peace and Development Organization.

Students in different schools presented tableaus showing how clean hands could keep them healthy and protect them from diseases. At an event, zonal manager Zone E, Engr Anwarul Haq urged parents and teachers to teach inculcate good practices in children and teach them that apart from personal hygiene they should also take care of their environment.

He said that personal hygiene, as well as clean environment, was the only way to prevent diarrhea, malaria, dengue and other respiratory diseases. Besides, Chief Executive Officer IRP Wasim Ahmad, Country Director Asif Shirazi and Program Manager Muhammad Siddiq addressed the participants. Besides, WSSP community outreach officers Izzatullah and Abdullah also shed light on importance of hand hygiene.

They said that clean hands were a safeguard against different diseases and a clean environment guarantee a healthy society, appealing parents to train their children by inculcating good practices in them which would ensure their healthy future.

The speakers also urged masses that if a container was away from their homes then they should keep the waste packed in a plastic bag and place them outside their houses, WSSP's sanitation staff would pick them.

Engr Haq stressed on following of Islamic teaching in keeping the environment clean. He said that WSSP was performing its due role and the masses have to play their role.

