WSSP, NIUIP sign MoU for groundwater mapping in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and the National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning (NIUIP) at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a joint study titled "Ground Water Mapping and Aquifer Assessment in Urban Peshawar."

The purpose of the MoU is to foster collaboration between WSSP and NIUIP in the field of water and sanitation, benefiting both professionals and the general public in urban Peshawar.

The agreement was signed by Director NIUIP Dr Rashid Rehan and General Manager Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (PMER) WSSP, Syed Zameer-ul-Hassan, during a ceremony held at NIUIP.

General Manager Projects WSSP, Dr Mehboob Alam, and Assistant Professor NIUIP, Dr Fayyaz A Khan, signed the agreement as witnesses.

The study, which is financially supported by UNICEF, is expected to be completed within a year.

Under the agreement the researchers will analyze the spatial variations in the hydraulic properties of the sub-soil and aquifer, assess the availability of groundwater resources, and project future water demands for both the population and small industries.

The study will also evaluate the infiltration capacity of various locations under dry and wet conditions, quantify current groundwater extraction rates, determine the direction of groundwater flow, and identify water-stressed areas within WSSP's operational zones.

Additionally, it aims to determine sustainable extraction rates for different areas, map groundwater aquifers, and establish an appropriate groundwater model. The research will also help identify suitable locations for groundwater recharge wells to enhance water sustainability.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Rashid Rehan emphasized that several cities in Pakistan have already imposed restrictions on water usage for industries and households due to declining groundwater levels.

He highlighted that the study would provide essential data on underground water reservoirs, extraction rates, recharge levels, and overall water usage trends.

He further stated that the study would recommend measures to safeguard groundwater quantity and quality while promoting natural recharge methods. The findings will be crucial in developing sustainable water management policies to address the growing water crisis in urban Peshawar.