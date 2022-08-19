WSSP Officers' Association registered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Labor Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday after completion of legal formalities, issued a registration certificate to newly formed Officers' Association of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), said a WSSP press release.

According to the rules of law, before the registration an election was conducted at WSSP wherein Manager Solid Waste, Gohar Ali was elected as president Officers' Association WSSP. Manager Water Supply Farman Ali was elected Vice President, Engineer Munib Ullah as General Secretary, Assistant Manager Murtaza Khan as Finance Secretary, Muhammad Waqas Coordination Secretary, Fawad Ali Information Secretary and Ilyas Jahan as Office Secretary.

The newly elected president of Officers' Association WSSP, Gohar Ali and the cabinet thanked the association and vowed to make efforts for the betterment of the department by following the rules and codal procedure.

Gohar Ali said that best services would be provided to the general public taking along the management of WSSP. He said soon a meeting of the general body would be called to plan the future strategy adding that pledges made with the members would be honored at all costs.