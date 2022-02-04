WSSP organizers events and competitions to promote recycling of the waste at homes.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched a series of art competitions in girls' schools to teach techniques on how to recycle reusable waste into beautiful items.

The WSSP said on Friday that the art competitions were held at Government Girls' High school Civil Quarters and Centennial Model School Nauthia Qadeem where 64 students participated.

The initiative aims at promoting recycling of reusable items among the students that will help cut down the amount of trash thrown in streets and containers.

The competitions were being held under UNICEF-funded "Community Empowerment and Capacity Building Project" where students were sensitized on the importance of clean environment, hazards of waste and recycling.

The company, in the first phase under the projects, formed WASH clubs in private and public sector schools where students were sensitized how to save water, keep the environment clean and importance of personal hygiene.

In the second phase, community development officers of WSSP were now organizing events and competitions to promote recycling of the waste at homes.

It will awaken the creativity of the students and encourage them to recycle and safely manage waste at homes, turn it into beautiful decorative items instead of throwing the same in open areas or streets and drains.

The teachers of schools have been engaged to hold special sessions on the importance of recycling waste and clean drinking water.

The students transformed trash papers, bottles, ice cream cups, bulbs, cables, ribbons, straws, wrappers, toys, flower pots and plates into decorative pieces for homes.

WSSP has also launched a "Waste segregation at sources level" project where it has placed containers of different colors to segregate waste. Under the project consumers were encouraged to pack glass, iron and recyclable waste separately at homes and throw in red, green and yellow containers placed in their localities.