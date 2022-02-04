UrduPoint.com

WSSP Organizers Events And Competitions To Promote Recycling Of The Waste At Homes.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

WSSP organizers events and competitions to promote recycling of the waste at homes.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched a series of art competitions in girls' schools to teach techniques on how to recycle reusable waste into beautiful items.

The WSSP said on Friday that the art competitions were held at Government Girls' High school Civil Quarters and Centennial Model School Nauthia Qadeem where 64 students participated.

The initiative aims at promoting recycling of reusable items among the students that will help cut down the amount of trash thrown in streets and containers.

The competitions were being held under UNICEF-funded "Community Empowerment and Capacity Building Project" where students were sensitized on the importance of clean environment, hazards of waste and recycling.

The company, in the first phase under the projects, formed WASH clubs in private and public sector schools where students were sensitized how to save water, keep the environment clean and importance of personal hygiene.

In the second phase, community development officers of WSSP were now organizing events and competitions to promote recycling of the waste at homes.

It will awaken the creativity of the students and encourage them to recycle and safely manage waste at homes, turn it into beautiful decorative items instead of throwing the same in open areas or streets and drains.

The teachers of schools have been engaged to hold special sessions on the importance of recycling waste and clean drinking water.

The students transformed trash papers, bottles, ice cream cups, bulbs, cables, ribbons, straws, wrappers, toys, flower pots and plates into decorative pieces for homes.

WSSP has also launched a "Waste segregation at sources level" project where it has placed containers of different colors to segregate waste. Under the project consumers were encouraged to pack glass, iron and recyclable waste separately at homes and throw in red, green and yellow containers placed in their localities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company Same Government

Recent Stories

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

17 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

17 minutes ago
 UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

3 hours ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

3 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>