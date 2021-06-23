WSSP organizes awareness sessions on water, sanitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday held awareness sessions in different localities of the city, urging masses to conserve water and keep their surroundings clean.

The sessions titled "Public Dialogue on Water and Sanitation" were organized by Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) in Nothia Jadeed, Bhana Mari and Akhunabad union councils to create awareness on the importance of water and sanitation.

WSSP has been organizing awareness campaign under ongoing UNICEF project on water and sanitation. Local elders, traders, Ulema and WSSP officials including Solid Waste Managers Gauhar Ali and Basit Khattak and CLC Muhammad Ismail participated in the sessions.

The officials listened to their complaints regarding water supply, sanitation and sewerage and assured them of timely solution.

WSSP officials in their discussion highlighted masses' responsibilities in cleanliness of the city and conservation of water.

They urged them to register their connections to avoid inconvenience like disconnection and fine in future.

They said illegal connections were the major cause of damage to supply lines and water contamination.

"A single illegal connection damage the line and contaminates water supplied to the entire locality," said Gohar Ali, Manager Solid Waste.

The officials said the company was replacing old and rusted supply lines while consumers' complaints were being resolved within a specific timeframe.

"The company has zero-tolerance policy towards leaking pipes which are either replaced or repaired immediately," said Gohar Ali.

He urged them to pay bills on time and cooperate with WSSP sanitary workers by throwing waste at designated places.