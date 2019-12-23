WSSP-Peshawar designs branding manuals, BCC strategy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP) Peshawar in collaboration with Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) has designed its branding manuals and Behavior Change Communication (BCC) strategy.

Both the branding manuals and BCC strategy will be presented in the upcoming meeting of the board of Directors (BoD) for approval.

Among the experts were Dr Faizullah Jan, Chairman Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Peshawar, Assistant Professor Ali Imran, Members Board of Directors WSSP Haji Muhammad Javed, Khurshid Khan and Dr Iqbal Khalil, Manager Citizen Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail. While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department Shahram Khan Tarakai attended the event as chief guest.

The experts suggested that teachers, students, Ulema and policy makers should be engaged on all levels for improvement and better services delivery.

"Development and social change are not possible without behavior change.

They said that BCC gives ownership and legitimacy to new schemes and policies by making them inclusive," said Dr Faiz. He said that BCC strategy will help improve civic sense and ensure maximum participation of the stakeholders.

Addressing the participants, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said 3000 sanitation staff has been catering the needs of four million population of Peshawar.

"It is impossible to keep the city clean without masses' participation," he said adding that BCC strategy and branding manual were steps to ensure maximum participation.

He said that WSSP has been working on creative and cost-effective solutions to water and sanitation problems and urged the consumers to keep their surroundings clean.

He also informed that WSSP has finalized a master plan that will help the company documenting water and sanitation needs of Peshawarits till 2048.

The minister lauded the efforts and urged all sanitation companies to implement a uniform branding manual as well as BCC strategy.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department said the companies should not go for short term strategies as they would bear no fruits. "Such strategies are effective for the time being but will guarantee no change that we have promised to our people," he said.

"Our cities need a well-devised mechanism starting from collection of waste to disposal at the landfill site and supply of clean drinking water," he commented.

He added that the companies were formed to deliver effectively and find lasting solutions and warned them to deliver or else the government could think find another way.

He said the topics on clean environment and hygiene would be included in curriculum to teach them hazards of littering and create importance of cleanliness among the children.

The minister assured that the government was ready to provide all kind of support to the sanitation companies, adding that no excuses would be accepted for poor services.