WSSP purchase PPEs worth Rs 5.4 m for safety of staff

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has acquired Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) worth Rs 5.4 million for safety of its field and management staff against COVID-19

The PPEs were distributed among the staff, said the Spokesperson of WSSP on Tuesday.

As a leading sanitation company of the province, WSSP started purchasing PPEs for its field staff who also fought on front line from day first of the pandemic.

The purchased PPEs included 63800 face masks, 45978 disposable gloves, 750 Sanitisers, 200 protection suits and walk-through gates for head and zonal offices of WSSP. Besides, it also purchased 600 liters of Chlorin, 40 pieces of N95 masks with filter and 26 without filters as well as 50 face-shields.

The company, apart from purchasing chemicals for disinfection, also acquired PPEs for teams to carry out fumigation and disinfection.

The WSSP also installed 100 water tanks for hand washing at different points to facilitate masses wash hands regularly and digital walk-through gates.

"The WSSP has been fighting against COVID-19 on frontline and launched disinfection of roads, streets and houses to contain spread of the pandemic," said Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar AlI Shah. The safety of our staff was the foremost priority of the department, he added.