WSSP removes 2400 tons of garbage, 240 piles of litter during 10-day drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :During the 10-day special cleanliness campaign launched as per the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) removed about 2400 tons of raw garbage and 240 piles of litter from different parts of the city.

WSSP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Hassan Nasir said here Wednesday that workers of WSSP also cleared the private plots from litter and desilt the drainage channels at union council level, adding that during the awareness campaign 16 community and 4 school sessions were conducted while 10 awareness walks were arranged wherein elected members of the assemblies, former Nazims, Naib Nazims and councilors participated.

Addressing the concluding session of the campaign here, Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Asif Khan lauded WSSP for keeping the city clean and ensuring provision of services at door step of the people.

WSSP CEO Dr Hassan Nasir said measures are being taken to provide quality services to masses besides improving the services. He said the tube-well machinery were being replaced while new equipments were being arranged to resolve issues of drinking water.