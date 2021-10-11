WSSP replaces 24.65 kilometers old, rusted pipeline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has completed replacement of old and rusted pipeline that is supplying clean drinking water to hundreds of households in different localities of metropolis.

The company replaced 18.28 kilometers (60,000 ft) under Sustainable Achievement Goal Programme, a Federal government-funded project, while 6.4 km (21000 ft) under UNICEF-funded project in different localities of the city, the spokesman of the company told APP on Monday.

The company has already replaced 300 kilometers pipeline since its inception. "Access to clean water is a basic right and WSSP is trying its best to supply clean drinking water to all of its consumers," said Project General Manager Turab Shah.

He said that company has recently rehabilitated 64 tube-wells that have resolved low pressure and ensure water could be supplied to tail-end consumers.

For sustainable services delivery system, WSSP has launched "Model Street" initiative. The initiative aimed at to ensure community participation to make sure sanitation and save water, said the Spokesman.

The company took start from Yakatoot where it sets up a "Model Street." A team of sanitary workers and residents of the street cleaned and painted it and placed flower pots there, he added.

He said models streets are being formed on union councils' level to engage community in sanitation operation and identification of related problems.

He said model street idea along with awareness campaign is being carried out under a UNICEF-funded sanitation project. Qazi Noor street in Yakatoot was cleaned and adorned with pots of colourful flowers.

Besides, the company's Citizen Liaison Cell has been holding door-to-door awareness sessions to sensitize the community on importance of clean drinking water and sanitation. WSSP has so far set up 30 male and as many female WASH committees in different localities of the Peshawar city, said the spokesman.

"It has selected 100 schools where hand washing stations have been installed while set up 100 student WASH clubs".

Besides, as many as 10 Intra-School Quiz Competitions have been conducted so far while 10 Intra-School Art Competitions took place at public and private schools, he added.

To engage Ulema, the CLC department also organized a conference titled "Public Dialogue on Water and Sanitation" at Nauthia Jadeed, Bhana Mari and Akhun Abad union councils to create awareness on importance of water and sanitation. WSSP has been organizing awareness campaign under ongoing UNICEF project on water and sanitation, he further said.

He said WSSP has desalted 537 kilometers drain from January till July this year. The company collected over 780 tons of waste on daily basis and collected 149,719 tons waste from January till August this. The company also supply water from its 524 tube-wells to its 840000 registered consumers, he added.