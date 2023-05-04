UrduPoint.com

WSSP Replaces Rusted Water Supply Pipeline In Provincial Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

WSSP replaces rusted water supply pipeline in provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Projects Department of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has completed replacement of 297 kilometers long rusted water supply pipeline in the provincial capital since its inception in September 2014.

The company has been replacing rusted water supply lines across the city to ensure that Peshawarites have easy access to clean drinking water – a basic human right, said the spokesman of WSSP Hassan Ali.

Besides, it reconstructed and rehabilitated 100 tube wells and replaced old machinery that increased water pressure and addressed complaints of tail-end consumers, he added.

The company also installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system on 46 tube wells with financial assistance from UNICEF to measure water extraction automatically.  "The company has recently installed water sensors on several tube wells that automatically take samples and check turbidity and other concentration of different elements in the water at the source level," he informed.

It installed two tube wells and set up new water supply lines, enabling more than 300 households to have access to clean drinking water.

He said, "Poor water supply infrastructure can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and dysentery." "WSSP believes that access to safe and clean water is essential for public health and rehabilitation would improve accessibility to clean drinking water that in turn guarantee the health of the community and reduce the burden on our hospitals," said Hassan Ali.

WSSP also constructed 66 kilometers of streets and allied structures. The department successfully redesigned and reconstructed 73 kilometers of drains across the city during this period.

It reintroduced changes in its designs of drains construction in view of worsening climate change, he said adding that earlier, the drainage system was designed to drain out only domestic sewerage, without taking the unpredictable extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall and flooding that are having a significant impact on urban drainage systems of Peshawar city and could not manage stormwater runoff.

"To ensure and enable the systems to cope with changing weather patterns, WSSP has been constructing drains by increasing its capacity to make them climate resilient to accommodate and drain out storm water during heavy rainfall and minimize its impacts on community," said Engr Jehangir Khan, Manager Projects.  The Project Department of the company also started using materials in the construction of drains that make them waterproof and prevent contamination of groundwater.

Despite limited funds availability, WSSP has constructed 2790 running feet drain from January to March this year. Besides, the department has reconstructed 2790 feet of streets and replaced 12940 feet rusted pipelines in different localities of the city during this period.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Peshawar Poor Water Company Lead January March September From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

19 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

21 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

1 hour ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

2 hours ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.