WSSP replaces rusted water supply pipeline in provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Projects Department of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has completed replacement of 297 kilometers long rusted water supply pipeline in the provincial capital since its inception in September 2014.

The company has been replacing rusted water supply lines across the city to ensure that Peshawarites have easy access to clean drinking water – a basic human right, said the spokesman of WSSP Hassan Ali.

Besides, it reconstructed and rehabilitated 100 tube wells and replaced old machinery that increased water pressure and addressed complaints of tail-end consumers, he added.

The company also installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system on 46 tube wells with financial assistance from UNICEF to measure water extraction automatically. "The company has recently installed water sensors on several tube wells that automatically take samples and check turbidity and other concentration of different elements in the water at the source level," he informed.

It installed two tube wells and set up new water supply lines, enabling more than 300 households to have access to clean drinking water.

He said, "Poor water supply infrastructure can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and dysentery." "WSSP believes that access to safe and clean water is essential for public health and rehabilitation would improve accessibility to clean drinking water that in turn guarantee the health of the community and reduce the burden on our hospitals," said Hassan Ali.

WSSP also constructed 66 kilometers of streets and allied structures. The department successfully redesigned and reconstructed 73 kilometers of drains across the city during this period.

It reintroduced changes in its designs of drains construction in view of worsening climate change, he said adding that earlier, the drainage system was designed to drain out only domestic sewerage, without taking the unpredictable extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall and flooding that are having a significant impact on urban drainage systems of Peshawar city and could not manage stormwater runoff.

"To ensure and enable the systems to cope with changing weather patterns, WSSP has been constructing drains by increasing its capacity to make them climate resilient to accommodate and drain out storm water during heavy rainfall and minimize its impacts on community," said Engr Jehangir Khan, Manager Projects. The Project Department of the company also started using materials in the construction of drains that make them waterproof and prevent contamination of groundwater.

Despite limited funds availability, WSSP has constructed 2790 running feet drain from January to March this year. Besides, the department has reconstructed 2790 feet of streets and replaced 12940 feet rusted pipelines in different localities of the city during this period.