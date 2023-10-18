WSSP requests release of Rs 2.10bln outstanding dues from Metropolitan Govt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in a letter to the Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government has requested the release of Rs 2.10 billion outstanding for payment of salaries and pensions to employees besides meeting the expenses.

The Chief Finance Officer of WSSP mentioned that the company was already facing financial crises due to a shortage of funds, adding under the SAMA agreement, it was the responsibility of the Metropolitan government to pay arrears of dissolved towns to WSSP.

Similarly, he said, that Town-I owes Rs 1.4billion outstanding, Town-II owes Rs 28.5 million, Town-III owns Rs 30 million, and Town-IV owns Rs 211.9 million outstanding under the head of salaries, allowances and ad-hoc relief.

The CFO WSSP said the company has no funds for payment of the outstanding dues to TMA staff and urged the Mayor to ensure the release of the amount for payment to TMA staff.