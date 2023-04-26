WSSP-run tube wells get flow meters to measure water quantity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) with financial assistance from Islamic Relief International has started installing flow meters on its remaining tube wells.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the flow meters would help WSSP gets timely and accurate data regarding water quantity, demand and supply.

It would also help the company ascertain if the groundwater level is increasing or decreasing. The device had been installed on nine tube wells in Zone-A, C and D and was being fitted to the remaining tube wells, it added.

The company recently installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) as a pilot project on 46 tube wells with financial assistance from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and technical support from the University of Engineering Technology Peshawar (UET).

Although a time-consuming project, the company will install the system on all 550 tube wells gradually after the success of the existing system.

The installation of the devices will give WSSP accurate data on electrical and water supply parameters.

The data is being saved through a website and a monitoring dashboard. It will help WSSP measures GSM or mobile SIM the electricity consumption of each tube well and the quantity of water it pumps into the water supply system.

WSSP can also ascertain if a tube well's water production capacity is increasing or decreasing, enabling the company to devise long-term plans on the basis of that data in future. The company has also installed devices on tube wells that automatically take samples from water and test their quality.

The system will also help the company to improve its services. The Planning Monitoring Evaluation and Reporting Department of WSSP is supervising the project.

The department has also installed automatic water quality sensors on six tube wells on an experimental basis. The devices collect samples of water from a tube well automatically and check the quality and save results on a dashboard.