WSSP services extended to 23 more union councils

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the services of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to 23 additional semi urban union councils to facilitate more people at the provincial metropolis.

The approval for extending the services to more Union Councils was accorded in the provincial cabinet few days back, said an official of the company here on Monday.

In initial phase, the company was providing water and sanitation services to the residents of 42 Union Councils of the most urban localities. The operation of the WSSP had brought visible improvement in the water supply and improved cleanliness situation of the city, he said.

In the wake of the recent decision of the provincial cabinet, the company would now provide services to the residents of 65 Union Councils, he added.

The additional Union Councils included Achni Bala, Badabir Maryamzai, Bazid Khel, Chamkani, Daaj, Haryana, Khazana, Larama, Masho Gagar, Mathra, Musa Zai, Pajjagi, Pakha Ghulam, Pishtakhara, Regi, Sarband, Shahi Bala, Sheikh Muhammadi, Sheikhan, Sufaid Dheri, Suri Zai Payan, Wadpaga and Mera Kachori, he said.