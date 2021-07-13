UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Sets Up Model Street To Promote Sanitation

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:08 PM

WSSP sets up model street to promote sanitation

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday set up a Model Street in union council Yakatoot to to aware the people of the area with the benefits of cleanliness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday set up a Model Street in union council Yakatoot to to aware the people of the area with the benefits of cleanliness.

The aim of the "Model Street" is to ensure masses participation in sanitation operations and ensure cleanliness of the city.

The Model Street idea along with an awareness campaign is being carried out under a UNICEF-funded sanitation project.

The Qazi Noor Street is cleaned by WSSP and residents jointly where pots of colorful flowers are placed to encourage residents of other streets to follow in the footsteps of the residents of the street.

A team of community development officers carried out an awareness campaign to sensitize residents of Yakatoot locality on the importance of sanitation. Small waste bins are placed in the street outside houses to encourage locals to throw waste in them.

"We believe that without masses' participation, keeping the city clean round the clock is impossible," said Hassan Ali, spokesperson WSSP.

He said that masses were the biggest stakeholders who can play a major role in the sanitation process and engaging them would make a huge difference.

The spokesperson said residents were requested to place waste, packed in biodegradable plastic bags, outside their houses once a day so that it could easily be collected.

"It will save time and energy and help all of us to keep our city clean," he said, adding that WSSP has planned to make model streets in all union councils under its administrative jurisdiction.

Waste containers of different sizes would be placed in streets where people would be urged to dump waste instead of throwing it in drains or streets.

Ali added that this technique would create a sense of ownership and responsibility among the people.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water All

Recent Stories

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

3 seconds ago

Pakistan values its ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina ..

5 seconds ago

Balochistan's development top priority of govt: Ta ..

6 seconds ago

EGA starts up second phase of Al Taweelah smelter ..

9 minutes ago

Bike lifter, mobile snatcher arrested; four motorc ..

5 minutes ago

Madrid Demands Release of Spanish Newspaper Report ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.