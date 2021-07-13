WSSP sets up model street to promote sanitation

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday set up a Model Street in union council Yakatoot to to aware the people of the area with the benefits of cleanliness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday set up a Model Street in union council Yakatoot to to aware the people of the area with the benefits of cleanliness.

The aim of the "Model Street" is to ensure masses participation in sanitation operations and ensure cleanliness of the city.

The Model Street idea along with an awareness campaign is being carried out under a UNICEF-funded sanitation project.

The Qazi Noor Street is cleaned by WSSP and residents jointly where pots of colorful flowers are placed to encourage residents of other streets to follow in the footsteps of the residents of the street.

A team of community development officers carried out an awareness campaign to sensitize residents of Yakatoot locality on the importance of sanitation. Small waste bins are placed in the street outside houses to encourage locals to throw waste in them.

"We believe that without masses' participation, keeping the city clean round the clock is impossible," said Hassan Ali, spokesperson WSSP.

He said that masses were the biggest stakeholders who can play a major role in the sanitation process and engaging them would make a huge difference.

The spokesperson said residents were requested to place waste, packed in biodegradable plastic bags, outside their houses once a day so that it could easily be collected.

"It will save time and energy and help all of us to keep our city clean," he said, adding that WSSP has planned to make model streets in all union councils under its administrative jurisdiction.

Waste containers of different sizes would be placed in streets where people would be urged to dump waste instead of throwing it in drains or streets.

Ali added that this technique would create a sense of ownership and responsibility among the people.