WSSP slammed over poor sanitation services

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Focal Person for Mega projects and revitalization of Peshawar Asif Khan on Thursday slammed Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) over the poor sanitation situation, blocked drainage lines and garbage heaps in the city.

Presiding over a meeting here with local government representatives and WSSP staff, he deplored that apathy of WSPS staff and directed them to immediately launch an operation against rodents and carry out fumigation against dengue mosquitoes.

Asif Khan directed WSSP head to take strict action against the staff for show lethargy in discharge of their duties. He also directed Municipal Incharge to chalk out a mechanism to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas and warned suspension in case of any complaint.

The officers of WSSP including Tariq Aziz, Madam Maria Shah, elected chairmen of PK 76, Adnan Saleem, Nadeem Khan, Gohar, Malik Irfan. Naik Mohammad, Masood Qadir, Asif Khan, Zeeshan and others attended the meeting.