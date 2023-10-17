WSSP solarises three tube-wells

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In an attempt to harness solar energy and reduce dependency on the national grid, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has successfully converted three tube wells with financial assistance from the Islamic Relief.

The solarized tube-wells located in Audit Colony, Gullay Baba, and Bahadar Kalay, according to a press release.

The company has also installed an automated water testing machine to check and analyze the water quality. The company installed SCADA system on 87 more tube-wells, taking the tally of tube-wells with SCADA system to 133 in localities under its administrative jurisdiction.

Earlier, WSSP installed it on 46 tube-wells with financial assistance from the UNICEF. The shift will help the company save expenses it incurs on payment of electricity bills. Planning for the solarization of three more tube wells is underway.

Caretaker Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) Engineer Aamer Durrani inaugurated the tube-wells. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hasan Nasir, GM Planning Syed Zamir-ul-Hassan, Zonal Manager Maria Shehnaz, Project Manager Sarmad Rashid from Islamic Relief, Project Engineer Ghulam Muhammad, and Farid Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

The minister was briefed that the transition of tube-wells to solar energy would reduce operational expenses, improve pumping hours.

It will also ensure better service delivery, facilitate automatic monitoring, detect mechanical and electrical faults in time, maintain records of electricity consumption, and curb electricity theft.

Appreciating WSSP's efforts in utilizing solar energy, the minister lauded the initiative and said that at a time when the country has been facing an energy crisis, solar and renewable energy was an effective solution that should be exploited.

He highlighted that the conversion of tube-wells to solar energy was a successful initiative, and the government has been working to shift tube-wells to solar energy throughout the province.

He noted that with the increasing population in Peshawar, there were growing challenges in water supply and sanitation. “WSSP's efforts have improved the city's sanitation system."

APP/fam