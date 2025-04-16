WSSP Staff Demands Payment Of Deputation Allowance
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Mazdoor Ittehad union of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has threatened protest against the decision of provincial government to end deputation allowance.
In a statement issued by Chairman of the union, Qaisar Bacha demanded of provincial government to withdraw its decision to stop payment of deputation allowance to works.
He said that workers of WSSP were given deputation from the last ten years and payment under the same head has been stopped. He said that the decision to stop deputation allowance is matter of concern as workers are already facing financial distress.
He said that WSSP is a private organization and its workers are government employees and said that it would be impossible for government employees to perform duties in a private organization with deputation allowance.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Recent Advances in Mathematics (CORAM 2025)' moot kicks off5 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of legendary comedian Babu Baral observed5 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack down on bridge encroachments, arrest 55 minutes ago
-
WSSP staff demands payment of deputation allowance5 minutes ago
-
Legal action to be taken against those deducting funds from BISP; DIG Larkana14 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Baharan family festival to begin on April 1814 minutes ago
-
Govt bringing investment for people’s prosperity: Muqam14 minutes ago
-
Over 6,00,000 voters to elect their representative in NA-213 by polls tomorrow14 minutes ago
-
300 agri graduates depart to China for advanced training15 minutes ago
-
Cantt Public Library, serving the intellect since 189124 minutes ago
-
Electronic leg implanted successfully in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest seven gamblers34 minutes ago