WSSP staff demands payment of deputation allowance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Mazdoor Ittehad union of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has threatened protest against the decision of provincial government to end deputation allowance.

In a statement issued by Chairman of the union, Qaisar Bacha demanded of provincial government to withdraw its decision to stop payment of deputation allowance to works.

He said that workers of WSSP were given deputation from the last ten years and payment under the same head has been stopped. He said that the decision to stop deputation allowance is matter of concern as workers are already facing financial distress.

He said that WSSP is a private organization and its workers are government employees and said that it would be impossible for government employees to perform duties in a private organization with deputation allowance.

