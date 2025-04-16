Open Menu

WSSP Staff Demands Payment Of Deputation Allowance

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

WSSP staff demands payment of deputation allowance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Mazdoor Ittehad union of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has threatened protest against the decision of provincial government to end deputation allowance.

In a statement issued by Chairman of the union, Qaisar Bacha demanded of provincial government to withdraw its decision to stop payment of deputation allowance to works.

He said that workers of WSSP were given deputation from the last ten years and payment under the same head has been stopped. He said that the decision to stop deputation allowance is matter of concern as workers are already facing financial distress.

He said that WSSP is a private organization and its workers are government employees and said that it would be impossible for government employees to perform duties in a private organization with deputation allowance.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

4 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

4 minutes ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

19 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

19 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

19 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

35 minutes ago
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

50 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

2 hours ago
 TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against ..

TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan