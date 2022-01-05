WSSP staff on high alert in low lying areas in City

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Cleaning staff on high alert in view of continuous rains and staff deployed in 22 hotspots and low lying areas all across city in order to ensure free passage to the people during rainy weather, a spokesman of the WSSP told media men here on Wednesday.

People should complain about standing water in the streets by calling 1334, the spokesperson WSSP said, adding, "The WSSP Complaints Cell is open 24 hours a day to guide the people." CEO Dr. Hassan Nasir and GM Operation Riaz Ahmad Khan were monitoring the rain situation and paid a surprise visit to various areas across the city.

He said, standing water on major highways of the city was being continuously pumped out with the help of heavy machinery.