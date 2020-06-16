UrduPoint.com
WSSP Start Officials Training On ERP Software For Computerization Of Record

Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:18 PM

WSSP start officials training on ERP software for computerization of record

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar Tuesday started officials training of all departments of the company on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), a software for computerization of record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar Tuesday started officials training of all departments of the company on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), a software for computerization of record.

The ERP, a project of Municipal Management Information Unit, funded by USAID, will lead to a paperless environment of day-to-day business activities such as accounting, procurement, pay roll, human resources.

The Information Management System wing of WSSP is imparting training to officials of all departments how to operate the software.

Besides, they are also working to upload complete data on the software.

"It will make daily work easy and old record could be accessed with a single click within seconds," said Asmara Rahat, Senior Manager MIS.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that the company was working to implement information technology at the company.

"Use of information technology will help work more in less time and reduce cost of operations in different fields," he said.

He said that WSSP was working on innovative idea to find innovative solution to its problems, adding that ERP was a step towards that goal.

"Implementation of ERP will do away with file culture that are stored and then rust away at a corner of the office," he added.

