WSSP Starts Anti Dengue Spray

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched mosquito disgusting spray in various areas of the city to control and prevent dengue mosquitoes

The decision to carry out fog spray and chlorination of upper tanks for dengue control in all union councils managed by the company was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Executive Dr Hassan Nasir in which senior management, GM operations and all the zonal managers attended, said the Spokesman on Saturday.

According to the Zonal Fog Spray Plan, all the nine union councils of Zone A are being sprayed for two consecutive days in each union council which includes union councils 1 to 9 while union council 4 has been divided into two parts which would be continued till September 29.

Spraying has been started from September 15 in union council 36-42 of Zondi which will continue till September 30, while fumigation spray and chlorination of surface water tanks is also underway in Zone B and Zone C as per plan.

Fog spray has been completed in Rescue Office, Akhonabad Union Council 36, Wazir Bagh Union Council 23, Chowk Nasir Khan, Tehkal, Tajabad, University Town, Landi Arbab and other areas to prevent dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan

