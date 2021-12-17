WSSP starts awareness campaign on cleanliness, proper dumping of garbage

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with District Administration, TMA Town-I and Traffic Police Friday started an awareness campaign to dump garbage and keep the area clean

The campaign was started from Sasta Bazaar and Dalazak road in which Additional Assistant Commissioner Faqirabad Uzma Mukarram, WSSP Zone A Manager Solid Waste Gohar Ali, DSP Traffic Islahuddin, WSSP Field Officer Jawad Khan and TOR Town-I Riaz Awan advised the local venders to keep area clean.

An awareness walks were also organized and pamphlets carrying information about the cleanliness and dumping of garbage at designated places.

Speaking on the occasion Uzma Mukarram urged the vendors to keep the surrounding environment and road clean. She said that it is a crime to throw garbage in streets and roads.

She said that cleanliness is everyone's responsibility and everyone must fulfill their responsibility.

She said that the venders and wheelbarrow owners have been given an alternative place for business and action would be taken against those who put wheelbarrows in the wrong place and spread filth.

The WSSP, in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee, organized a two-day BCC training for Solid Waste, Water Supply and Citizen Liaison Cell officers in which BCC consultant Mukhtiar Javed trained them. Officers were trained on how to pay water bills, dispose of garbage at designated places and persuade staff to cooperate.

Officers, completing the training would conduct awareness campaigns in collaboration with committees set up at the level of Neighborhood Councils to keep the city clean, use water efficiently, prevent wastage and pay bills.