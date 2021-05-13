UrduPoint.com
WSSP Starts Cleanliness Drives In Interior City

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

WSSP starts cleanliness drives in interior city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The officials of the WSSP carried out cleaning services in different areas of the city since morning on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Executive Officer Hassan Nasir told media men that he himself and other management staff was monitoring the whole processes and said that the WSSP staff would keep Peshawar clean from all kinds of dirt, and the dumps of damps would be disposed-off timely.

Hassan Nasir said that the staff have been deployed in each zone on priority basis to provide basic services in a timely manner. He also urged the people to extend cooperation with the WSSP staff and instead of through their waste, throw it in the waste points established by the WSSP so as to dispose of it in an appropriate manner.

He said a close coordination has already been established between sanitation staff and appealed to the people to keep their surroundings clean and in case of civil grievances, contact Cell 1334 for 24 hours.

It is worth to mention here that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has also started surprise visits to different areas of provincial capital and monitoring the cleanliness of the city drives besides issuing warning to the WSSP officials to keep the city clean otherwise timely action would be taken in case of any negligence in duty.

More Stories From Pakistan

