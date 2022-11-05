UrduPoint.com

WSSP Starts Cleanliness Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

WSSP starts cleanliness operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Saturday started a special cleanliness operation to ensure dirt-free and clean city.

The cleanliness operation was completed near Karkhano Market, Ring road, Pir Zakori bridge, said the WSSP spokesman.

He said that encroachment from green belt and railway tracks would be removed soon, adding big containers would be installed at different places in the city for garbage disposal.

