WSSP Starts Evaluation Of Employees To Improve Service Delivery

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

WSSP starts evaluation of employees to improve service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched an operation to evaluate performance of employees as part of efforts to enhance productivity of service delivery system.

WSSP Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah has directed zonal officers to compile an attendance report of staff and initiate action against absent workers following prescribed rules and regulations.

He also directed for transfer of staff having unsatisfactory performance to other zones. He said that no compromise would be made on cleanliness situation in the city and those found guilty of negligence would be taken to task.

He also urged the people to cooperate with WSSP and inform the authorities about their problems regarding water and sanitation.

