WSSP Starts Portable Water Testing Laboratory

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

WSSP starts portable water testing laboratory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has started its own portable water testing laboratory, becoming the first sanitation company of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to have taken the initiative.

The company has also started training of staff and testing of water for quality on experimental basis with getting positive results of tests conducted at Zone-D office said spokesperson WSSP Hassan Ali on Wednesday.

After completion of training, the staff will test water at each and every union council.

The lab is likely to be operationalized in Zone-A soon. The WSSP used to test water samples at Pakistan Council of Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

The initiative will help the company save resources as well as conduct more and more tests throughout localities under its jurisdiction. The laboratory is equipped with facilities to test biological (check bacterial level) and physical quality (to check odor and colour) of water.

"The laboratories will collect and check samples on complaint apart from routine tests," said the Spokesperson.

The step was taken to ensure supply of clean drinking water to consumers, he said, adding that the consumers would receive results immediately.

