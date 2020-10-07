WSSP starts potable water testing lab in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has started its own potable water testing laboratory, becoming the first sanitation company of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to have taken the initiative.

The company has also started training of staff and testing of water on experimental basis with getting positive results of tests conducted at Zone-D office, said company spokesman Hassan Ali on Wednesday.

After completion of training, the staff will test water at each and every union council.

He said that water testing lab was likely to be operational in Zone-A soon. The WSSP used to test water samples at Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

The initiative will help the company save resources as well as conduct more and more tests throughout localities under its jurisdiction. The laboratory was equipped with facilities to test biological (check bacterial level) and physical quality (to check odor and colour) of water.

"The laboratories will collect and check samples on complaint apart from routine tests," he added.

The step was taken to ensure supply of clean drinking water to consumers, he said, adding that the consumers would receive results immediately.