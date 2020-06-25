WSSP starts replacing pumping machinery of 32 tube-wells in Peshawar

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Thursday launched work on replacement of pumping machinery of 32 old tube-well with new, cost-effective and environment-friendly machinery in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Thursday launched work on replacement of pumping machinery of 32 old tube-well with new, cost-effective and environment-friendly machinery in the city.

The project will cost Rs20.63 million that will be completed within six months. Project Department of the company will supervise the project to ensure timely completion and installation of quality machinery.

The project wing has made alternative arrangements to ensure supply of water to consumers.

In the first phase, 32 tube-wells would be replaced and submersible water pumps would be installed.

"These machines have high pressure and consume less electricity," said Engineer Jahangir Khan, Manager Project who is also supervising the project.

Installation of the new water pumping machinery would supply water to tail-end consumers, resolving low pressure problem.

In the first phase, six tube-wells would be replaced in Zone A, nine in Zone B, nine in Zone C and eight in Zone D.

The existing machinery was decades old with low efficiency and pressure and high maintenance and electricity cost.

The sanitation company has also started work on construction of an overhead reservoir in Deh Bahadur. Construction of reservoir would provide water storage facility and water would be available to consumers.

The company is also working on improving draining system of the city and completed construction of 2000 feet wide and properly covered drain at Forest Bazar Palosai recently.

The drain was too narrow to drain out sewerage water. It was a constant source of nuisance for commuters who would wade through over-flowing water on daily basis.

"Apart from sanitation, the company is working on repairing and reconstruction of drainage and water supply system," said Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

He said that WSSP was taking all out steps to save and supply water, ensure clean environment as well as fresh water resource from pollution by properly disposing waste, especially plastic waste.