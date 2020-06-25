UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Starts Replacing Pumping Machinery Of 32 Tube-wells In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

WSSP starts replacing pumping machinery of 32 tube-wells in Peshawar

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Thursday launched work on replacement of pumping machinery of 32 old tube-well with new, cost-effective and environment-friendly machinery in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Thursday launched work on replacement of pumping machinery of 32 old tube-well with new, cost-effective and environment-friendly machinery in the city.

The project will cost Rs20.63 million that will be completed within six months. Project Department of the company will supervise the project to ensure timely completion and installation of quality machinery.

The project wing has made alternative arrangements to ensure supply of water to consumers.

In the first phase, 32 tube-wells would be replaced and submersible water pumps would be installed.

"These machines have high pressure and consume less electricity," said Engineer Jahangir Khan, Manager Project who is also supervising the project.

Installation of the new water pumping machinery would supply water to tail-end consumers, resolving low pressure problem.

In the first phase, six tube-wells would be replaced in Zone A, nine in Zone B, nine in Zone C and eight in Zone D.

The existing machinery was decades old with low efficiency and pressure and high maintenance and electricity cost.

The sanitation company has also started work on construction of an overhead reservoir in Deh Bahadur. Construction of reservoir would provide water storage facility and water would be available to consumers.

The company is also working on improving draining system of the city and completed construction of 2000 feet wide and properly covered drain at Forest Bazar Palosai recently.

The drain was too narrow to drain out sewerage water. It was a constant source of nuisance for commuters who would wade through over-flowing water on daily basis.

"Apart from sanitation, the company is working on repairing and reconstruction of drainage and water supply system," said Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

He said that WSSP was taking all out steps to save and supply water, ensure clean environment as well as fresh water resource from pollution by properly disposing waste, especially plastic waste.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Water Company All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

20 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

1 hour ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

1 hour ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

2 hours ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.