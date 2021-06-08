UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Starts Vaccination Of 4500 Sanitary Staff Against Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:48 PM

WSSP starts vaccination of 4500 sanitary staff against Covid-19

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday started vaccination of its 4500 sanitary staff against Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday started vaccination of its 4500 sanitary staff against Covid-19.

Over 250 sanitary workers were vaccinated on the first day while remaining would be administered vaccine during the week.

Zonal managers have prepared lists of staff under their supervision that was shared with the Deputy Commissioner office for provision of vaccine shots.

Manager Human Resources Saqib Nawaz has been appointed as focal person to coordinate with district administration in this regard.

Spokesperson of WSSP Hassan Ali said that sanitary workers are working on front line since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Although, the company has procured personal protection equipment for its field staff at the start of the pandemic but vaccination is must to protect them against the pandemic," he said.

The sanitary workers are being vaccinated at Khyber Medical University, Nishtar Hall and Maulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital. The zonal managers are directed to ensure each and every staffer get vaccination.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir visited different localities of the city and inspected sanitation operation on the second day of 14-Day Sanitation Campaign.

He visited Shaheen Muslim Town, Paharipura, Shaheedabad, Kambuh, Phandu Road, Gulbahar and Dilzak Road.

He was accompanied by General Manager (ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan and Zonal Managers Amir Gul Khattak and Tariq Aziz. He lauded efforts of the sanitary workers and management staff and asked them to ensure cleaning of each and every drain and street.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company Road Nasir Tariq Aziz Khyber Medical University Muslim

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 41st bat ..

36 minutes ago

Dutch Media Claims Russian Hackers Hit Police Serv ..

3 minutes ago

Roads network to bring development in Buner distri ..

3 minutes ago

Export of telecom, computer, info services registe ..

3 minutes ago

All NADRA Centres to issue vaccination certificate ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt not cooperating to complete projects of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.