WSSP starts vaccination of 4500 sanitary staff against Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday started vaccination of its 4500 sanitary staff against Covid-19.

Over 250 sanitary workers were vaccinated on the first day while remaining would be administered vaccine during the week.

Zonal managers have prepared lists of staff under their supervision that was shared with the Deputy Commissioner office for provision of vaccine shots.

Manager Human Resources Saqib Nawaz has been appointed as focal person to coordinate with district administration in this regard.

Spokesperson of WSSP Hassan Ali said that sanitary workers are working on front line since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Although, the company has procured personal protection equipment for its field staff at the start of the pandemic but vaccination is must to protect them against the pandemic," he said.

The sanitary workers are being vaccinated at Khyber Medical University, Nishtar Hall and Maulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital. The zonal managers are directed to ensure each and every staffer get vaccination.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir visited different localities of the city and inspected sanitation operation on the second day of 14-Day Sanitation Campaign.

He visited Shaheen Muslim Town, Paharipura, Shaheedabad, Kambuh, Phandu Road, Gulbahar and Dilzak Road.

He was accompanied by General Manager (ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan and Zonal Managers Amir Gul Khattak and Tariq Aziz. He lauded efforts of the sanitary workers and management staff and asked them to ensure cleaning of each and every drain and street.