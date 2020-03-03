UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Takes Out Fleet March To Promote WASH

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:26 PM

WSSP takes out fleet march to promote WASH

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Tuesday took out fleet march to promote water, sanitation and hygiene as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's drive "Mujh Sey Saaf KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Tuesday took out fleet march to promote water, sanitation and hygiene as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's drive "Mujh Sey Saaf KP." The drive, that would be launched formally by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan on Wednesday aimed at to engage masses to play their role in keeping their environment clean.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash lead the march that started from KFC restaurant near Aman Chowk and culminated at Phase-III Chowk after passing through Tehkal, Abdara Road, University Town and board Bazar.

General Manager (operations) Riaz Ahmad Khan, officials from Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) also participated in the march.

Prior to march, Kamran Bangash was informed about the strategy, WSSP has prepared to make the drive success. He said that WSSP, on its part, has tasked its community outreach teams to hold weekly sessions with the community on union councils' level throughout Peshawar.

Besides, banners would be displayed in different parts of the city for awareness regarding importance of water and sanitation.

Around 25 solid waste collection vehicles from its zonal officers and 100 sanitation and management staff joined the march.

After the march, while talking to reporters, Bangash said that the government used to launch weekly and monthly drives that had no impact and unable to achieve its objectives.

"This drive is being launched with an aim to motivate each and every segment of the society to come forward and play role in keeping their surrounding clean," he said.

He added that masses' little contributions would make this campaign a success and the government will declare 2020 as year of 'cleanliness emergency.

He added that LGE&RDD was engaging all departments throughout the province who would launch coordinated efforts to ensure cleanliness of localities under their jurisdictions.

He revealed that a council would be constituted under the drive wherein people from all walks of life would have their representatives.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Vehicles Road Lead March 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

UN Commissioner for Human Rights in India challeng ..

7 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 Khushab provided emergency services to ..

9 minutes ago

Prince William and Kate visit Ireland

9 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to enforce dig ..

9 minutes ago

Economy now on growth path, FATF grey list to end ..

12 minutes ago

E-cigarettes, water pipes may lead to increased to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.