WSSP takes out fleet march to promote WASH

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Tuesday took out fleet march to promote water, sanitation and hygiene as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's drive "Mujh Sey Saaf KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Tuesday took out fleet march to promote water, sanitation and hygiene as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's drive "Mujh Sey Saaf KP." The drive, that would be launched formally by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan on Wednesday aimed at to engage masses to play their role in keeping their environment clean.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash lead the march that started from KFC restaurant near Aman Chowk and culminated at Phase-III Chowk after passing through Tehkal, Abdara Road, University Town and board Bazar.

General Manager (operations) Riaz Ahmad Khan, officials from Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) also participated in the march.

Prior to march, Kamran Bangash was informed about the strategy, WSSP has prepared to make the drive success. He said that WSSP, on its part, has tasked its community outreach teams to hold weekly sessions with the community on union councils' level throughout Peshawar.

Besides, banners would be displayed in different parts of the city for awareness regarding importance of water and sanitation.

Around 25 solid waste collection vehicles from its zonal officers and 100 sanitation and management staff joined the march.

After the march, while talking to reporters, Bangash said that the government used to launch weekly and monthly drives that had no impact and unable to achieve its objectives.

"This drive is being launched with an aim to motivate each and every segment of the society to come forward and play role in keeping their surrounding clean," he said.

He added that masses' little contributions would make this campaign a success and the government will declare 2020 as year of 'cleanliness emergency.

He added that LGE&RDD was engaging all departments throughout the province who would launch coordinated efforts to ensure cleanliness of localities under their jurisdictions.

He revealed that a council would be constituted under the drive wherein people from all walks of life would have their representatives.