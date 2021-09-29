WSSP teams create awareness on corona among schools' children

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:04 PM

The social mobilizing teams of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) Kohat, during a special campaign on corona preventive measures, Thursday conducted demonstration in 28 public and private schools in the district and sensitized children through different charts

During the campaign, over 2000 school children were taught the proper way of washing hands while measures to prevent spread of infective viral diseases including corona.

The teams of WSSP in collaboration with UNICEF had so far conducted demonstration in over 28 public and private schools of the district.

