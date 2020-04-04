WSSP, TEVTA manufactures walk through gate to prevent corona spread

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have jointly prepared a walk through gate to control corona spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have jointly prepared a walk through gate to control corona spread.

The gate was prepared endogenously that has the mechanism of thermal detection, data recording and dispatching faculty, automatic sanitizers and camera.

Automatic spray of passersby would be conducted through the gate that would be installed on important building and spots including Civil Secretariat, Quarantine centers, WSSP, PDA, CM and Local Government secretariat.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP said that more gates on the sane pattern would be manufactured that would help timely detection of corona victims' besides conserving the resources being utilized to contain corona.