UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP, TEVTA Manufactures Walk Through Gate To Prevent Corona Spread

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:23 PM

WSSP, TEVTA manufactures walk through gate to prevent corona spread

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have jointly prepared a walk through gate to control corona spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have jointly prepared a walk through gate to control corona spread.

The gate was prepared endogenously that has the mechanism of thermal detection, data recording and dispatching faculty, automatic sanitizers and camera.

Automatic spray of passersby would be conducted through the gate that would be installed on important building and spots including Civil Secretariat, Quarantine centers, WSSP, PDA, CM and Local Government secretariat.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP said that more gates on the sane pattern would be manufactured that would help timely detection of corona victims' besides conserving the resources being utilized to contain corona.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Water Government Salman Noman Enterpries Limited

Recent Stories

Chlorine water spray in Mehran Town, adjacent area ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Military Academy holds passing out parade ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi west zone police arrest 30 accused, recove ..

2 minutes ago

Food items supply begins in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders purchase of six testing mach ..

20 minutes ago

KP spokesman visits food, vegetable markets

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.