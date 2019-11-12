UrduPoint.com
WSSP To Replace Old Tube-wells, Redesign All Drains In UC-11

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar on Tuesday decided to replace all old tube-wells in Shaheen Muslim Town-1 and II (SMT) in Union Council 11

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar on Tuesday decided to replace all old tube-wells in Shaheen Muslim Town-1 and II (SMT) in Union Council 11.

The company will also redesign all drains that were not draining out sewerage water and replace water supply lines.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah has also directed Zonal Manager, Zone B, Engr Ameer Khattak to install new tube-wells where needed.

He gave the directions while listening to the complaints of residents during his visit to the union council as part of the ongoing Community Engagement and Awareness drive.

Earlier, he inspected provision of water and sanitation services in the locality. He met local elders, teachers and traders and shopkeepers, urging them to realize their responsibilities regarding sanitation.

He told them that the dream to make Peshawar clean could not be materialized unless they realize and fulfill their obligations.

He also directed the concerned zonal manager and project manager to reconstruct all drains that were not draining out sewerage water.

The chief executive officer told the managers to stop work on all drains that were being constructed without approval from WSSP.

Besides, he directed for covering all manholes on drains with concrete lids that were either broken or stolen.

He also met with elected representatives and listened to their complaints.

They complained that there were only 45 sanitation workers for the whole union council.

"It is impossible for WSSP to clean the city if you don't dump waste at proper places and litter them on streets and drains," he said.

Locals residents lauded the efforts of WSSP and expressed their willingness to provide land for tube-wells.

