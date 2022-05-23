WSSP to speed up connection registration, bill recovery operations

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday decided to speed up connections' registration and bill recovery process to strengthen financial self-sustainability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday decided to speed up connections' registration and bill recovery process to strengthen financial self-sustainability.

The company also decided to bring the unregistered consumers under revenue net.

The decision was taken at a monthly-review meeting held here with Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir in the chair.

General Manager Riaz Ahmad Khan, General Manager Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (PMER) Syed Zameerul Hassan, Chief Financial Officer Haider Ali, Zonal Managers Turab Shah, Maria Shah, Anwarul Haq, Tariq Aziz and Amir Gul Khattak attended the meeting.

Dr Nasir directed the concerned authority to devise a multi-pronged strategy that will be put before board of Directors for approval.

To facilitate the consumers, Dr Nasir asked them to register a connection on payment of just one month bill.

Besides, he asked them to offer relaxation to consumers in various forms to encourage them on payment of their bills keeping in view consumers' payment capacity.

"Consumers who have not got water connection should pay waste collection bill," he directed the zonal managers.

The zonal managers were asked to verify addresses and those who are not receiving bills due to errors in addresses should be sorted out as soon as possible and ensure each and every consumer get their bills on time.

On arrears' collection, he directed the zonal managers to facilitate such consumers and present list of habitual defaulters to raise their case with deputy commissioner's office.

To improve services delivery, all zonal managers were directed to review attendance mechanism by installing biometric system to ensure 100 percent present of field staff on duty.