WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wells old machinery

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) will spend Rs20.633 million on replacement of old pumping machinery of the tube-wells to provide clean drinking water to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) will spend Rs20.633 million on replacement of old pumping machinery of the tube-wells to provide clean drinking water to people.

According to WSSP sources, the project would be completed in two phases, first phase, machinery of 32 tube wells would be replaced and completed in six months with an estimated cost of Rs20.

633 million.

In the second phase, machinery of 30 tube wells would be replaced.

The project would help to save the money being spent on repairs and electricity works of the tube-wells.

These 32 tube-wells were providing water to more than 9,500 residents of Peshawar.

The Chief Executive WSSP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has directed the project wing to complete the project within stipulated time without compromising quality of work.

