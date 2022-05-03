WSSP urges masses to lodge complaint on 1334 regarding interrupted water supply, poor sanitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) were being provided facilities to people in clean drinking water and clean up the city during Eid-ul-Fitr.

In this connection, Chief Executive WSSP, Dr Hassan Nasir and General Manager Riaz Ahmed visited different field spots and shared Eid greetings with staff members. They distributed sweets and paid tribute to them for working on Eid days.

They were informed that more than 2,000 staff members were taking part in the Eid operational plan including 550 workers assigned the duties of providing clean drinking water to area people.

Similarly, 230 small and large vehicles were deployed for garbage collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hassan Nasir directed concerned staff to remain vigilant and provide timely action on complaints. He said that monitoring teams have been deployed while complaint cells would be functional in all the five zones of the district.

He said people can lodge their complaints regarding water supply or bad cleanliness of their surroundings on toll-free-number 1334. He said all the staff members working on Eid days would be given overtime that would equal to three-day basis pay.